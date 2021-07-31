TVA implodes 600-foot tall power plant to clear the way for future projects

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority imploded the smokestack and coal-fired broilers of the oldest TVA-owned coal-fired power plant on Saturday in New Johnsonville.

TVA said the power plant, after being built in the 40s, started generating electricity in 1951 and was taken offline on News Years Eve in 2017 after 66 years of service.

“I’m sad to see it go,” Bob Joiner, a TVA retiree who worked at the plant said in a press release. “That plant was built in the ‘40s by the greatest generation. They put all that together with nothing but pencils, paper and slide rules, and it was built to last.”

The site was cleared with the hope that it can be used for future development and, according to TVA, possible advancement in clean energy technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen generation.