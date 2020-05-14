TVA reopening most recreation areas, campgrounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.­­ – TVA will reopen the majority of its developed recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds by the end of the day on Friday. The areas were closed in March as part of the overall federal and state response to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Seventeen TVA recreation areas are reopening. Pickwick recreation area is only partially reopening due to ongoing repair work from spring flooding.

Kentucky Dam West Bank Road, Raccoon Mountain, Tellico and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19. Walk-in access to fishing areas at Kentucky Dam West Bank Road will be permitted.

Restroom facilities, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed in the reopened recreation areas. All TVA visitor centers also will remain closed.

“Visitors are requested to continue to follow physical distancing and other public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while at TVA’s recreation areas,” a release from the public utility states.

Managed campgrounds at Cherokee, Douglas (headwater and tailwater), Melton Hill, Pickwick and Watauga dams will open for the season on May 15. Recreation Resource Management is responsible for operating these facilities and additional information is available on TVA’s campground website.

TVA is also resuming some recreational releases on the Ocoee River to support commercial whitewater rafting and kayaking.

