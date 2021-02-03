TVA, state building more electric vehicle charging stations across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― More fast-charging vehicle stations are coming to state roadways.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation are partnering to develop a statewide electric vehicle, fast-charging network to make it easier to use an EV and reduce barriers to transportation.

TDEC and TVA will fund a network of fast-charging stations every 50 miles along Tennessee’s interstates and major highways, doubling the current number of charging stations in the state network open to all consumers and support both charging standards common to EVs.

“This investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a monumental step forward, and I’m proud that Tennessee is leading in this important effort. With TVA’s partnership, we will be able to continue our work to protect our environment and improve our transportation infrastructure.” Gov. Bill Lee

The $20 million project will be funded by primarily by TVA.

TDEC has committed $3 million, the maximum allowable, of the state’s Volkswagen diesel settlement environmental mitigation allocation to fund light-duty EV charging infrastructure. Approximately $5 million from this fund is expected to be allocated to fast charging infrastructure along corridors.

“This agreement shows TDEC’s ongoing commitment to a clean environment,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “This is an exciting development for Tennesseans, and we are pleased to partner with TVA on this project that will benefit rural and urban communities alike.”

More fast-charging stations will allow for EV growth and give drivers more confidence that they’ll have easy access to refueling while they’re away from home.

“Innovative partnerships with state agencies like TDEC and our local power companies are essential in developing one of the nation’s most comprehensive EV fast-charging networks, starting in Tennessee,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said. “Through this partnership, TVA is positioned to be a national leader in electric transportation by making it easier for local power companies to install fast-charging stations, which make electric vehicles an easy choice for consumers to make.”

TVA says the move can spur jobs and economic investment in the region, by reducing fuel costs and carbon emissions.

To learn more about this partnership, the Memorandum of Agreement, and Tennessee’s Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Beneficiary Mitigation Plan, visit www.tva.com/ev and www.tn.gov/EVFastCharge.