TVA virtual open house moves discussion of Bull Run Fossil Plant’s future online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will unveil its updated plans for the future of Bull Run Fossil Plant at a virtual open house Thursday.

The public utility is launching the site tvavirtual.com/oakridge beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

“In response to the global pandemic, we worked to develop this new platform to stay connected and overcome some of the challenges of communicating with our neighbors right now,” said Scott Turnbow, TVA’s vice president for civil projects. “The virtual open house will give interested individuals access to information about TVA and our Bull Run Fossil Plant without leaving the safety and comfort of their homes.”

Participants will be able to virtually walk into the conference room and view videos and materials with information relating to the Bull Run Fossil plant closure process, management of coal ash, power grid changes in the Haw Ridge area, and the potential redevelopment opportunities for the site post-closure.

Turnbow estimates the site could be ready for development in 2028, depending on the outcome of environmental studies under the direction of the state and the closure option decision for long-term coal ash storage at the site.

“We will look for future opportunities to host in-person meetings as the closure process continues and public health concerns diminish,” Turnbow said. “Right now, we are excited to launch this new tool to stay in touch and keep everyone informed.”

LATEST STORIES