TVA wants to place 10 barriers to stop Asian Carp migration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is now asking for the public’s input on their plan to place barriers against Asian Carp at 10 lock and dam sites along the Tennessee River. Agencies across the state have been creating plans to deal with the Asian Carp, an invasive species to Tennessee waters, for the past few years.

The utility provider is looking at a variety of barrier types including, light, thermal, electrical and mechanical, to stop the four types of Asian Carp, some of which have been found as far east as Anderson and Knox counties. The 10 proposed barrier sites would be at Kentucky, Pickwick, Wilson, Wheeler, Guntersville, Nickajack, Chickamauga, Watts Bar and Fort Loudoun dams.

TVA is hosting be a virtual public information session Thursday, July 15, starting at 6 p.m., to share more information on the project and its scope. To register for the event, visit tva.com/about-tva/get-involved-stay-involved. There will be a recording of the event made available after the session ends.

Comments on the plan must be submitted by Aug. 5. They can be sent to nepa@tva.gov or mailed to Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B, Knoxville, TN 37902. Documents related to the proposal can be found here, tva.com/asian-carp-mitigation.

