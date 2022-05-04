CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people died early Tuesday after a boat on the Cumberland River in West Tennessee capsized, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

TWRA officers responded to a call regarding a capsized boat on Tuesday, May 3 around 2:30 a.m. The boat was near the upper end of the Cumberland City Island Island near river mile 104.

Michael W. Mabes, 47, and Cynthia M. Taylor, 43, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing lifejackets at the time of the accident, the TWRA said.

There have been eight reported boating fatalities in Tennessee waters this year.

Stewart County Sheriff’s Department, Stewart County Fire Rescue, Stewart County EMS and the Cumberland City Police Department were all on the scene. The incident remains under investigation at this time.