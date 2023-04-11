KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured in a UTV crash at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The crash took place on Saturday, April 8 at 6:48 p.m. on Tackett Creek Road near the Campbell County and Claiborne County lines. According to the TWRA, a Polaris RZR side-by-side being operated by a 20-year-old Oak Ridge man lost control and flipped multiple times ejecting both the driver and his passenger, a 21-year-old man from Powell.

Others in the riding group gave aid to both occupants while waiting on Campbell County EMS and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was the first to arrive on the scene.

EMS transported the driver to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was released the following day. TWRA said that the passenger refused treatment at the scene.

The TWRA said their preliminary investigation shows that after the initial start of the accident, the vehicle traveled around 85-90 ft. before coming to rest in the opposite direction. Speed and alcohol are believed to possibly be contributing factors. The crash is still under investigation.