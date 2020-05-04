Two more residents of McMinn County senior care facility die; 72% test positive for coronavirus

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Life Care Center of Athens, a senior care facility in McMinn County with an overbreak of over 100 coronavirus cases, said Monday four residents have died.
This is an increase of two from Friday.
Some 70 residents — 72% of the residents – at the center have tested positive for COVID-19 and two of are hospitalized, according to a news release from the facility.
Forty-two staff members — 31% of the staff — have tested positive, the news release said.
Because of the number of staff members testing positive, the center is using staff from other Life Care centers. “There are many facilities close enough, and we are thankful to have sister facilities who are willing to send staff and help us,” the news release said.
Any staff member from another Life Care facility who works in the Athens location will not return to their facility until they meet CDC guidelines for safe return to work.
Those over 60 have a higher risk of serious illness and death from coronavirus than younger age groups.
