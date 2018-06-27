Two new boating regulations take effect July 1 in Tennessee

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Two new laws involving recreational boating will take effect July 1st.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency a requirement similar to the "Move Over" law on land will take effect. The law will require boaters to slow down to no wake speed when they are within 100 feet of a law enforcement boat with flashing lights.

Also effective July 1st, there will no longer be an exemption from boating education for renters.

Tennessee residents born after Jan. 1, 1989 are required to pass a boater education exam administered by an approved representative of the TWRA in order to operate any motorized vessel over 8.5 horsepower.

Out of state residents born after Jan. 1, 1989 must show proof of successful completion of a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) approved boating safety course. Non-resident certification may be from their home state or any state issued course

Residents of Tennessee can purchase an exam permit online or from any hunting and fishing license vendor for $10. You must either take the exam at a certified testing location or take a boating education class. Testing locations and information on classes can be found on the TWRA website.