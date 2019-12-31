Two shot, one critically, after shooting near a Chattanooga Walmart

Chattanooga Police are investigating after two people were shot near the Brainerd levee and Lee Highway, at 490 Greenway View Drive Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2019. One of the victims is in critical condition. The second person who was shot did not have life-threatening injuries, (WTVC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating after two people were shot near the Brainerd levee and Lee Highway, at 490 Greenway View Drive Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is in critical condition. The second person who was shot did not have life-threatening injuries, according to Chattanooga Police.

Sergeant Victor Miller says there is no indication the public is in any danger. But he says the shooter drove away from the scene, and investigators are still not clear how many shooters there were.

Miller says this appears to be a “targeted” attack.

A heavy police presence remains in the parking lot outside of Walmart and other nearby stores. Police in East Ridge say officers are searching in the Camp Jordan area in nearby East Ridge.

Sergeant Victor Miller says there’s no indication the public should be concerned for their safety.



We’re told the shooter drove away, and CPD is determining how many shooters there was. Miller said this incident appeared to be “targeted” pic.twitter.com/JVTDLagZk5 — Sam Luther (@SamLutherNC9) December 31, 2019

An eyewitness tells NewsChannel 9 she was walking in the parking lot of the shopping center when she heard shots fired in front of City Gear, which is right next to Walmart.

She says she immediately ran away to try to get to safety. She tells us she heard several shots, but wasn’t sure how many.



She tells us she turned and saw two people on the ground, but didn’t stay around to see how many people were firing shots.

She says Chattanooga Police sent her and others in the parking lot inside Walmart Supercenter until they were given the go-ahead to leave and get their cars.

I just spoke to a witness from the shooting outside the Brainerd Walmart. https://t.co/qCEPzyF6rf — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) December 31, 2019

