KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state of Tennessee is working to give students more opportunities for agricultural education.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) together. This MOU will boost Tennessee’s agricultural education programs through the FFA student organization. Enrollment into Tennessee’s FFA enrollment has more than doubled over the last two years.

The MOU creates six new staff positions at the Department of Agriculture focused on FFA members and an FFA State Director position under the TDA. The new staff members will help FFA members with Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs and FFA competitions and events. The Department of Education will focus on in-classroom development and teacher support and a new FFA Deputy State Director be added to their staff.

“Agriculture is the top industry in the state, and developing future leaders in agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resource systems is essential to our economic outlook,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “TDA is pleased to be a part of this new structure of collaboration with educators to better prepare the next generation of agricultural and forestry professionals. Anytime we can enhance learning experiences for students, we are all in.”

TDOE will design K-12 agricultural education course standards. TDA will then create immersive SAE projects that align with these standards. The hope is to give students experience beyond the classroom to help them develop a career in agriculture.

“Tennessee understands the importance of agricultural education, and thanks to our state partners at TDA, Tennessee can provide even more supports and growth opportunities for students across the state,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, Ph.D. said. “The department will continue supporting teachers and ensure that this instruction is aligned with core FFA skills—science, math, communications, leadership, management, and technology—to support the postsecondary success of our students.”

“Tennessee FFA is growing faster than ever and the need for aspiring leaders and workers is strong,” State FFA President Taylor Cantrell said. “This new partnership between the Departments of Agriculture and Education will help students ultimately meet the needs of industry and of our communities. FFA members now and in the future will benefit from this positive change.”

In 2019, the Tennessee General Assembly and Governor Bill Lee created an Agricultural Education and Youth Participation Task Force to address the decline of young adults entering the agriculture workforce. A five-member, volunteer Agricultural Education Council will be created to advise the agricultural education program model in Tennessee.