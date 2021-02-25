TWRA: 2021-22 hunting and fishing licenses now on sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hunters and anglers, it’s time to get the new 2021-22 licenses. The annual licenses went on sale Thursday as current licenses expire Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, more than a million licenses are expected to be purchased in the coming year. Licenses are available online at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA On the Go App or at one of more than 700 license agents across the state.

The new waterproof, durable card features a choice of a bull elk or a crappie fish.

The TWRA said Thursday that if you like wildlife of any kind, you should thank a hunter or fisherman because without them, the state would not have the abundance of fish and wildlife that Tennesseans enjoy.

Hunters and anglers have been funding Tennessee’s and the nation’s wildlife conservation for more than 100 years through license purchases, according to the TWRA. All proceeds of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee.