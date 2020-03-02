TWRA helps with eagle restoration

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The TWRA sharing a story of recovery on their Facebook page.

The agency helping to restore the eagle population in Tennessee.

From the 1950s to the 70s there was a continent-wide population crash and no eagles could be found in our state.

They were the first species to be listed under the endangered species act, and thanks to organizations like the TWRA, they were among the first to be taken off that list.

The TWRA coordinated a reintroduction moving young eagles to several locations across the state.

Now, there are more than 175 breeding pairs of bald eagles in Tennessee, and up to 500 that migrate through our state each year.

TWRA saying you can learn more about these amazing birds here.