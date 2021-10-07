KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirty Tennesseans between the ages of 10 and 16 who have never harvested a deer are eligible to win a spot in the annual special hunt.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host the hunt on the opening day of the 2021 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 30. The hunt will take place at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

On Friday night a cookout will be held. and campsites will be available for those who wish to camp. On Saturday, breakfast and lunch will be provided. The winners are responsible for obtaining the appropriate Tennessee hunting license and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years old or older.

Registration is open until October 12 on the TWRA’s website. The agency will then hold a drawing and the winners will be notified the week before the hunt. Confirmation packets, including a map, area hotels, and a list of items to bring, will be sent to the winners.