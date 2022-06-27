KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is getting ready for Operation Dry Water. This program is to raise awareness about the danger of driving a boat while impaired.

They are expecting to see a lot of boaters this July 4. In the past, the operation has been a highly successful campaign drawing public attention to the dangers of boating under the influence.

“Operating a boat impaired is just as, if not more dangerous, than operating a vehicle,” said Jeff Roberson with TWRA. “A vehicle has seat belts, airbags, breaks. It has a lot of built-in safety features you just don’t get on the water.”

TWRA will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions for both drivers and passengers. During the 4th of July holiday weekend, officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There will also be an increase in patrols on the water.

“Our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies each year that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” said Cpt. Matt Majors, TWRA Boating Investigator. “Our goal is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, fishermen, and others who visit our waters are able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely. Our Agency is joining all states and U.S. territories to do our part in helping keep boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence.”

During Operation Dry Water in 2021, there were six serious injury boating-related incidents and 21 boating under the BUI arrests made across Tennessee. Operating a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties include fines, jail, boat impoundment and the loss of boat driving privileges.