WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Northeast Tennessee heads into spring, flowers and Easter eggs may not be the only thing found in the grass.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) stated in a social media post that the middle of March is the peak time of year to find antlers that deer have shed.

The TWRA posted a virtual workshop to its YouTube channel with tips on how to find antler sheds, where to look for them and what equipment to take while searching for them.

Among the topics covered was using dogs to find and retrieve shed antlers.

The TWRA stresses that anyone looking for antlers on private property must have permission from the landowner to do so. However, anyone may search for antlers in wildlife management areas.

Photo: WJHL

The TWRA also warns antler shed hunters to be conscientious of turkey hunters and yield to them while out looking for antlers.

Mature white-tail bucks grow their antlers during the spring and summer each year, according to the TWRA. After the breeding season is over, the bucks may shed their antlers.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) reports that all male members of the North American deer family, including elk and moose, shed their antlers between late November and April. According to the foundation, deer and elk are among the later members of the family to shed theirs, typically further into spring.