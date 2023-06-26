NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said there “will be no warnings given” for anyone caught boating under the influence over the July 4th holiday period.

Each year, the Fourth of July holiday brings an increase in boater activity on Tennessee’s lakes, and with it an increased risk of accidents and injuries, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

As a result, the TWRA will be increasing patrols on the water from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, with officers on “heightened alert” for boating under the influence (BUI) infractions. The effort is a part of Operation Dry Water, a BUI awareness and enforcement campaign.

The campaign was started by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in 2009, and according to the TWRA, has been “highly successful” in “drawing public attention to the dangers of boating under the influence.”

Last year in Tennessee, 29 people were killed in recreational boating accidents — an increase from the 22 fatalities reported in 2022. According to the TWRA, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

Officers stress that being out on the water can “intensify” the effects of alcohol due to the sun, wind, noise and vibration. Boaters caught with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or higher over the July 4th weekend could also face harsher penalties this year as a new law goes into effect.

As of July 1, jail time and fines for boating under the influence in Tennessee will align with DUI laws. The new law also clarifies that officers can seek a search warrant for blood should someone refuse the implied consent portion of the law.

“Impaired Operation is a 100 percent preventable crime that our wildlife officers take seriously each time they patrol our waterways,” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors of the TWRA’s Boating and Law Enforcement Division. “There will be no warnings given, if you are found to be operating a vessel impaired by our officers, you will go to jail.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will also be participating in the Operation Dry Water campaign in an effort to support enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating.

To find out more information about Operation Dry Water and boating safety tips, click here.