TWRA: Pandemic contributed to record number of fatalities on Tennessee waterways

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More people died in boating-related incidents last year in Tennessee than at anytime in the past 37 years, according to a year-end report by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“Various outdoors activities saw a substantial increase in 2020 and boating was no exception,” the agency’s report said. “The TWRA reported a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers.”

Thirty-two people died on Tennessee waters in 2020, a sharp increase after a record-low year of eight boating-fatalities in 2019.

Preliminary numbers indicate about 30% of the 2020 fatal incidents had alcohol/drugs as a contributing factor. In additions to the fatalities, there were 61 serious injury incidents that injured 82 individuals and 82 additional property damage incidents.

During the year, TWRA officers made 62 boating-under-the-influence arrests. With the increase traffic, calls for service saw a leap.

As the new year is underway, TWRA wildlife officers encourage the boating public to help keep Tennessee waterways safe by doing things such as: