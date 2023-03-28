NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The opportunity to offer up ideas for the upcoming hunting season will soon open to the public, as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is requesting input.

TWRA stated in a news release Tuesday that the agency is soliciting comments on the proposed 2023-24 hunting regulations that were presented at the March meeting of the Tennessee Wildlife Commission.

A public comment period on these proposals is open until Wednesday, April 12. The proposals can be viewed on the TWRA website, www.tnwldlife.org

“This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about the proposed hunting regulations with TWRA staff,” the news release states.

Public comments submitted will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to:

Hunting Season Comments, TWRA,

Wildlife and Forestry Division

5107 Edmondson Pike,

Nashville, TN 37211

Public comments can also be submitted via email to Twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov

(Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions).