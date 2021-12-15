KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anglers in Tennessee have the chance to catch cutthroat trout again. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is stocking cutthroat trout in the state’s waterways. This is the first time since the 1960s that the fish have been stocked in the state.

On Wednesday, 2,550 cutthroat trout were released into the upper portion of Fort Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River below Boone Dam. Last week, 3,000 cutthroats were released into the Hiwassee River.

In the coming months, the TWRA plans to release 2,250 more into the Tims Ford tailwater on the Elk River.

The fish are a part of the Snake River fine-spotted cutthroat trout strain and were provided through a partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They were hatched and raised at the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery and were recently transferred to the TWRA Flintville Hatchery.

Cutthroat trout regulations at Boone and Tims Ford fall under statewide regulations of seven trout daily creel limit in combination with other trout species and with no minimum length limit. However, the cutthroats on the Hiwassee River from the Appalachia Powerhouse downstream to the L&N Railroad Bridge fall under the delayed harvest regulation and must be released.

Starting March 1 through Sept. 30, there will be a daily creel limit of seven trout in combination with other trout species and no minimum length limit on the Hiwassee River.

For more information on trout fishing in Tennessee, visit: www.tn.gov/twra/fishing/trout-information-stockings.html.