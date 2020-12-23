TWRA swears in 13 new wildlife officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency welcomed 13 new wildlife officers across the state this week.
The TWRA welcomed the officers during a commission ceremony held at Buffalo Ridge Wildlife Refuge in Humphreys County.
Five of the new TWRA officers will serve in East Tennessee:
- Robert Badgett Jr., Sullivan County
- Don Chance, Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area
- Collin Jones, Johnson County
- Bethany Watson, Unicoi County
- Andrew Weber, Hamilton County
Robert Badgett Jr. was honored by receiving the Gregory-McWherter Memorial Award. The award recognizes the cadet in recognition for overcoming obstacles faced when attempting to become a wildlife officer.
Don Chance was presented with the Leadership Award for the class. Andrew Weber is the recipient of the Driving Award, presented to the cadet who exhibits strong proficiency in emergency vehicle operations.
Their duties will include enforcing and educating the public of hunting and fishing regulations, boating regulations, conducting hunter education programs and public education in the outdoors, and habitat management.
