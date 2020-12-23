TWRA swears in 13 new wildlife officers

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency commissioned 13 wildlife officers to join its ranks to serve in counties across the state. They are pictured with members of TWRA’s Boating and Law Enforcement staff and the executive director’s staff. Pictured front row, (from left) are Parker Gerdes, Collin Jones, Robert Badgett Jr, Miranda Garner, Bethany Watson, Jared Poore, Andrew Rutherford. Second Row: Capt. Andy Rush, Brad Wheat, Ethan Brown, Gavin Henley, Andrew Weber, Rob Lewis, and Don Chance. Back Row: Major Shelley Hammonds, Capt. Randy Huskey, Executive Director Bobby Wilson, Deputy Director Jason Maxedon, Capt. Ken Reedy, Lt Col. Cape Taylor, Capt. Joe Campbell, Col. Darren Rider, and Capt. Matt Majors. Source: TWRA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency welcomed 13 new wildlife officers across the state this week.

The TWRA welcomed the officers during a commission ceremony held at Buffalo Ridge Wildlife Refuge in Humphreys County.

Five of the new TWRA officers will serve in East Tennessee:

Robert Badgett Jr., Sullivan County

Don Chance, Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area

Collin Jones, Johnson County

Bethany Watson, Unicoi County

Andrew Weber, Hamilton County

Robert Badgett Jr. was honored by receiving the Gregory-McWherter Memorial Award. The award recognizes the cadet in recognition for overcoming obstacles faced when attempting to become a wildlife officer.

Don Chance was presented with the Leadership Award for the class. Andrew Weber is the recipient of the Driving Award, presented to the cadet who exhibits strong proficiency in emergency vehicle operations.

Their duties will include enforcing and educating the public of hunting and fishing regulations, boating regulations, conducting hunter education programs and public education in the outdoors, and habitat management.