KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re hunting or angling for a new job, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hiring.

Job-hunting season often occurs year-round, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which regulates hunting, fishing and boating seasons and more, is aiming to attract job-seekers to its agency – announcing on Thursday that its application period for wildlife officers has opened.

The TWRA said wildlife officer salaries start at $59,700 and there are various roles for the position, including in the areas of wildlife, fisheries and boating enforcement.

Each county in Tennessee is assigned a minimum of one TWRA wildlife officer, and there are currently openings throughout the state.

Those interested in learning more can visit this web page.