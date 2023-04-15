JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — American singer and songwriter Tyler Childers will stop by Johnson City on his ‘Send in the Hounds Tour.’

Childers and supporting act El Dorodo will take the stage at Freedom Hall on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online Saturday, April 22 starting at 10 a.m. on Freedom Hall’s website.

Childers’ music is described as a mix of neotraditional country, bluegrass and folk. His most recent album, ‘Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?,’ was released on Sept. 30, 2022.