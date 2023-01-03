KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state of Tennessee has remained a popular state for people to move to, although it has dropped lower in the most popular places to move according to an analysis by U-Haul.

According to U-Haul, Tennessee was the number 6 growth state in the nation. The U-Haul Growth Index analyzed customers who moved during 2022 and found that people who arrived in Tennessee in one-way U-Haul Trucks dropped 7% from 2021, while those who departed the state fell only 6%. Still, U-Haul said that over half of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic arriving in the state came from do-it-yourself movers.

“Ultimately, I think Tennessee continues to be popular because the cost of living is cheaper and we have no state income tax,” said Chris Hardin, U-Haul Company of South Nashville president.

The number 6 ranking was a drop compared to the last few years. U-Haul said that Tennessee ranked third in 2021 and first in 2020. The top growth city was Nashville, although some other notable net-gain areas were Maryville, Brentwood, Cleveland, Old Hickory, the Tri-Cities (Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol), Jackson, Hendersonville, La Vergne, Sparta, Ooltewah, Manchester, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, Greeneville, Cookeville and Germantown, according to U-Haul. The top 10 U-Haul growth states for 2022 were:

Texas Florida South Carolina North Carolina Virginia Tennessee Arizona Georgia Ohio Idaho

“I think Tennessee dropped slightly in the U-Haul Growth Index because of the huge increase in tech jobs that became remote during the pandemic, and some of those people being called back to their California and New York offices in 2022. But we continue to have a beautiful state that a lot of people want to make their home,” said Hardin.

U-Haul explained that its Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents, although the migration trends do not directly correlate to population or economic growth. The index is compiled using the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state versus those departing from the city or state in the calendar year, U-Haul said. Migration trend data is compiled from the over two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that take place every year across the United States and Canada.

