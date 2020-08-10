U.S. Census takers visiting Oak Ridge on Tuesday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have you completed your census yet?

Starting Tuesday, The U.S. Census Bureau will begin sending census takers to visit homes in Oak Ridge that have not yet responded to the census.

Right now, only about 70% of Oak Ridge residents have responded. With an estimated population of 30,000, that means about 9,000 people still need to respond.

The person will be wearing a mask and remain 6 feet from the door.

They will also identify themselves and show you their government issued identification.

If you would like to avoid answering questions on your porch, you can respond to the census online, by phone or by mailing back the completed paper questionnaire.