NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man died at a Nashville hospital on Saturday after being shot in a rideshare vehicle along Interstate 65.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers from the Madison Precinct were dispatched to TriStar Skyline Medical Center at approximately 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 after a walk-in shooting victim arrived at the Dickerson Pike hospital.

When authorities arrived at Skyline Medical, they said they spoke with the Uber driver who brought the passenger — identified as 26-year-old Stephen Rouse III — to Skyline Medical. Rouse later died at the hospital.

According to detectives, the investigation shows the Uber driver picked up Rouse shortly before 3 p.m. at Citi Trends in the 2000 block of Clarksville Pike. The driver was set to bring Rouse to Madison.

The Uber driver reportedly told detectives he observed a white Nissan Maxima parked outside Citi Trends with its headlights on.

As they left Citi Trends, the same Maxima followed them on Rosa Parks Boulevard and continued to follow them as they approached the I-65/I-24 split, authorities said. Then, the Maxima allegedly pulled up alongside the Uber and someone inside the Maxima fired shots into the backseat of the Uber, hitting Rouse.

After the shooting, the Uber driver told officers he continued on I-65 while the Maxima fled onto I-24 West.

The interstate was closed briefly Saturday evening as detectives worked to locate the shooting scene.

Anyone with information about the Maxima or the people involved in the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a $5,000 reward.