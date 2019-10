NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State officials said last week unemployment rates dropped in 90 of Tennessee’s 95 counties last month.

The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in September, according to the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Unemployment rates checked in at less than 5% in 90 counties.

Rates aslo dropped in 12 of Tennessee’s 15 distressed counties.

Sevier was one of two counties with the lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%.

