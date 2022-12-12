NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just weeks before Christmas, a Hermitage family is left mourning the loss of their 6-year-old little girl. Amora Dill suddenly died Friday, diagnosed with meningitis, according to her family.

Amora’s death was completely unexpected. One week ago Monday, her family says she got sick and was diagnosed with a sinus infection, and the next day, she was found unresponsive.

“It’s just unimaginable really,” Amora’s aunt Reba Jones explained.

The reality is hard to grasp for loved ones.

“She got sick last week, but in a way that all of us have had a stuffy nose and congestion,” said Jones.

Simple symptoms turned deadly in a matter of hours, with doctors pointing to meningitis.

“So scary and it happened so fast.”

It left her family feeling helpless.

“That’s the scary thing. I don’t think there’s anything we could have done different or could have been done by anybody,” she said.

Meningitis, the inflammation of the thin tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, has left this family praying for more research.

“It’s like a really rare thing that’s what they kept telling us. It’s like a really rare thing to happen.”

However, it happened to 6-year-old Amora Dill, a first-grader at Rocketship Elementary, a daisy in Girl Scout Troop 726 and a cheerleader who is being remembered for her sweet, funny and sassy personality.

“Kind of a wild child, a free spirit. She was very bossy, sassy little 6-year-old girl,” said Jones.

A beautiful soul whose legacy will now live on through others.

“She donated her organs — her heart, her liver and her kidneys — to three people on Saturday night.”

That is a glimmer of light in a dark time for Amora’s family.

“Just last week she was her normal self, so I don’t, just don’t take that for granted with your own kids, your family (you) just never really know what could happen,” Jones teared up.

Amora leaves behind two brothers, ages 12 and 8, along with a 1-year-old little sister. It’s already been a difficult year for her siblings who lost their grandmother just last month while their mother undergoes chemo, battling stage 4 lymphoma.

The family thanks the community for the outpouring of support, saying a GoFundMe has blessed them with plenty and they would like donations to go to funding research for meningitis.

Amora’s visitation will be held Wednesday with her funeral Thursday at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.