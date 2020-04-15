Urban tree planting grants now available in Tennessee

As part of TD Banks TD Tree Days tree planting initiative, employee volunteers from TD Bank, and TD Auto Finance were joined by Greenscape of Jacksonville and Alliance for Community Trees (ACTrees) in TD’s signature urban greening initiative. On Thursday Oct. 16, 2014, about 35 volunteers set out to plant 81 Southern Magnolia, Live Oak and Slash Pine in Beach and Peach Urban Park in Jacksonville, Fla. Volunteers Kevin Tuck (foreground,L) and Eric Pino from TD Bank plant a Southern Magnolia while other volunteers in Team 2 work to plant their trees in an area on the western edge of the park. (AP Photo/The Florida Times-Union/Bob Mack)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s forestry division is now accepting proposals for urban tree planting projects.

Local governments, private non-profit organizations, and educational institutions have until June 1 to apply for urban tree planting funds under the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program, a Division of Forestry news release said Tuesday.

The program encourages local governments to increase and improve city tree populations. Officials say the program offers cost-sharing for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land.

Program funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch and other materials, the news release said.

Urban forestry funds can also be used for tree planting on private property, but only in areas within a 35-foot zone extending outward from the edge of a river, stream, or creek bank, officials said.

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said the tree-planting grants “increase the urban forest canopy by assisting municipalities with planting Tennessee-grown trees.”