KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis found more than just recipes in a cookbook from Trinidad and Tobago.

On Feb. 17 officers examined a package that had a copy of “The Multi-cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean” cookbook inside. The officers found a hole cut between the pages of the East Indian Cuisine section of the book that contained a package of cocaine weighing 147.6 grams.

According to the CBP, the package was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in the Little Caribbean neighborhood of New York City.



Memphis customs find cocaine cookbook.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” asked Assistant Area Port Director Michael Neipert.

“Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

CBP personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags to intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods by using data from importers about their cargo and shipments.