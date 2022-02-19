NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was in Tennessee on Friday addressing education needs facing the state and country.

He met with a group at Tennessee State University to highlight the school’s attempt to increase the number of teachers with their “Grow Your Own” program (GYO), designed to help address teacher shortages.

With a teacher shortage made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the secretary of education is examining ways to help fix the problem.

“How has the pandemic impacted your plans to get into the classroom?” Cardona asked a roundtable of students, faculty and educators.

The university’s GYO teacher initiative “addresses teacher shortages by creating partnerships between TSU and local school districts and other education agencies to strengthen and grow diverse, qualified, teachers in Tennessee.”

“We heard from students in your ‘Grow Your Own’ program talking about not only do their opportunities are growing but the trajectory for their families is going to improve because of the innovative thinking here this university,” he said.

With more than 2,000 teacher openings across the state, Cardona says educators have to be brought to the table.

“The pandemic is making us pause and realize that we need to do better. We need to make sure that teachers are not working three jobs to make ends meet,” Cardona said. “We need to make sure that working conditions are conducive to their professional growth and personal growth and we need to make sure our educators have a seat at the table when we talk about how to reimagine schools.”

One student in the program sees his impact as an opportunity to make public school classrooms more representative.

“More Black male educators in the school system and even in the classroom will encourage students to do more in their community it will encourage them that no matter where you come from, no matter the background, no matter nothing you can still be great,” said Treveon Hayes, an elementary education major.

Secretary Cardona added he’s looking to leverage current and possibly future education funding to create programs similar to what TSU has around the country.