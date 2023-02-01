Katrenia Foster will receive the Postmaster General Hero Award ion Feb 10 in Dandridge for preventing a scam against an elderly customer.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Dandridge postal employee will receive the Postmaster General Hero Award for preventing a scam against an elderly customer.

Katrenia Foster, a retail associate, will be honored in a ceremony on Feb. 10 at the Dandridge Post Office.

The postal service said in a press release that Foster was assisting an elderly customer who was sending a personal check via Priority Mail Express “to allegedly secure her winnings from Publisher’s Clearance House.”

“Foster immediately became concerned and informed her supervisor of her suspicions about this transaction,” the press release states. “Foster prevented the customer from being scammed.”

The Postmaster General Hero Award, one of the most prestigious honors for postal employees, is given to “those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.”

Tennessee District Manager Omar Coleman and Dandridge Postmaster Jeffrey Gambrell will be in attendance.