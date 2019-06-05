UT Board of Trustees considering small tuition bump for fifth consecutive year

For the fifth year in a row, The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will be considering a low tuition increase when it meets on June 21.

The proposed increases range from 2 to 2.5 percent, which are within the up to 2.5 percent range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

UT Knoxville has proposed a 2 percent increase, a $258 increase from Fiscal Year 2018-2019 to Fiscal Year 2019-2020. It would also include a $26 increase to the Student Programs and Services Fee.

UT Chattanooga has proposed a 2.5 increase, a $216 increase from Fiscal Year 2018-2019 to Fiscal Year 2019-2020. UT Martin has proposed a 2.5 percent increase, which is $236 more from Fiscal Year 2018-2019 to Fiscal year 2019-2020.

UT began self-limiting tuition increases in 2015 and has not had five consecutive years of undergraduate tuition increases of 3 percent or less in 51 years.

UT Chattanooga also has proposed a new tuition structure called Soar in Four for new students starting in fall 2019. Students in the program will pay a flat rate of $9,656 for 15 credit hours or more a semester rather than the current rate based on 12 hours a semester. By taking at least 15 hours a semester, students should be able to graduate in four years.

Proposal and comment forms may be found by clicking the link here.