KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman will deliver her fourth annual Flagship Address at 11 a.m. today.

WATE 6 will livestream the speech in which Plowman is expected to share her goals and vision for the upcoming year. Full coverage of the speech will be on evening newscasts, as well.

A celebration will take place on the music center lawn immediately following the speech at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville.

The event is being held at the Natalie Haslam Music Center Auditorium on Volunteer Boulevard. Parking is in Staff Lot 23, behind the music building off Pat Head Summitt Street.