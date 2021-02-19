UT’s community clinic pushed back due to vaccine delayed by weather, campus case counts remain low

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — Inclement weather affecting the nation’s midsection has interfered with vaccine shipments and therefore delayed vaccine clinics planned for the community at UT Knoxville next week.

The discussion came during a weekly call with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas; Provost John P. Zomchick; and Dr Spencer Gregg.

“We had hoped to start these on-campus vaccine clinics as early as next week, but the recent inclement weather across the U.S. has significantly impacted vaccine supply so that’s likely to be delayed by at least another week,” Gregg said.

UT volunteered to be a vaccine site for the Knoxville community and Gregg said that more opportunities are coming. Links to sign up will be shared once planning is finalized.

About 2,000 vaccinations have been provided to the campus and community since the beginning of February, he said.

Three new clusters were identified this week, all of which are in Greek houses. Those were identified as clusters because of “the tight and close living setting,” Plowman said.

Plowman thanked students living on campus, especially in Greek housing, who have been participating in mandatory weekly saliva samples to test for COVID-19. Students who have not participated yet will be contacted by the university this week, as it is part of housing contracts.

Overall, active case counts on campus are remaining flat, and the campus positivity rate is lower than in the community, Gregg said.

As of Feb. 19, there are 87 active positive cases, 68 of those are students and 19 are employees.

A total of 374 people are in quaratine or self-isolation. That includes 220 students who live on campus, 91 off campus students, and 63 employees.

Gregg said greater participation in saliva testing is still needed by both on-campus and commuter students, and the campus has made increased opportunities available.

“For us to confidently lift restrictions that are currently in place, we need at least 75% participation,” Plowman said.

Of the 4,047 samples collected last week, 12 positive cases were found. The positivity rate is .3%, Plowman said.

Plowman said on Feb. 12 that students living on campus could see restrictions lifting if certain conditions are met.

Visitation restrictions have been rolled back at 5 residence halls who met that participation goal and had low prevalence rates. Orange Hall, Dogwood Hall, as well as Alpha Gamma Rho, Beta Epsilon Chi, Delta Zeta, Phi Kappa Psi, and Sigma Phi Epsilon houses.