NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are suing the hospital over what they call the hospital’s failure to protect their personal health information.

The patients filed a class action lawsuit against Vanderbilt in Davidson County Chancery Court for the 20th Judicial District.

Following the Tennessee Attorney General’s request for information on patients of the Vanderbilt Transgender Health Clinic, the patients claim Vanderbilt failed to follow both federal law and its own privacy policy when it provided health information for more than 100 patients without notification.

The suit claims patients were only notified Vanderbilt had provided their health information to the AG’s office after a lawsuit was brought against the state for its ban on gender-affirming care, months after the health information was provided to the AG’s office.

The information was provided in response to a civil investigative demand (CID) from the AG’s office related to what the office said was a “billing issue” regarding transgender health care in Tennessee, per the complaint. Elizabeth Lane Johnson, a spokesperson for the AG’s office, said the investigation was directed “solely at VUMC and related providers, and not at patients or their families,” but the lawsuit said Vanderbilt should have “pushed back on the AG’s request for personally identifiable information.”

The suit claims Vanderbilt knew of the state’s “parade of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation” and should have done more to protect its patients’ personal health information (PHI). Additionally, the suit claims Vanderbilt “did not even attempt to de-identify the information provided” to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office.

“VUMC released the PHI of its increasingly vulnerable patients to the AG’s office without providing any safeguards of this personally identifying information,” the suit reads, causing those patients “severe mental, psychological, and emotional trauma.”

Most of the individuals whose information was provided, the suit claims, are state employees or family members of state employees who “have now had their private medical information and identities disclosed to the State of Tennessee.”

“In a state that has become increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ+ community, many of these individuals came to the VUMC transgender health clinic as a safe space. VUMC betrayed their trust,” the complaint reads.

Attorney Tricia Herzfeld, partner at HSGLaW represents the plaintiffs.

“Your health, your sexual health, your sexual partners – all those things are things that can be discussed with doctors. And the fact that this information was given over to a government agency without any notice or attempts to make it anonymous, is really desperately concerning to our clients,” she said.

VUMC released a statement when the disclosure became public, saying in part, “It is common for health systems to receive requests for patient records related to billing investigations and audits by government agencies… All health systems are obligated to comply with these requests in law enforcement investigations, and VUMC did so.”

But by not informing patients of the disclosure when it happened, Vanderbilt failed to do its duty.

“Our focus right now is on Vanderbilt’s duty to its patients. It had a duty to let its patients know this was going on, and to protect that information, and they didn’t do it,” said Herzfeld.

For Ray Holloman, Chair of the Tennessee Transgender Task Force and advocate with the Tennessee Equality Project, Vanderbilt’s decision has had a chilling effect on the trans community.

“We continue to see that Vanderbilt doesn’t fight for transgender people. They’re just willing to kind of roll over and do whatever the state says without any kind of consequence to our community,” he said. “We don’t feel that we can trust them at this point, because any time the state says, ‘Hey, we need you to do this,’ Vanderbilt just goes ahead and does it.”

The patients seek an injunction preventing Vanderbilt from disclosing any PHI without providing notice to each class member about what information is disclosed, a directive for Vanderbilt to “adequately safeguard” their PHI with improved and enhanced security measures and damages and attorney’s fees.