Vanderbilt poll says Tennesseans are politically divided

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans are politically divided according to findings in a new Vanderbilt University poll. Here are some of the takeaways from the new survey of 1,000 Tennesseans:

There was a big jump in the number of people who feel immigration is a top priority for Tennessee state government compared to the fall of 2020. 17% of Republicans and 2% of Democrats now say immigration is a top priority. Last fall those numbers were 2% and 0% respectively.

On the subject of gun laws, 57% of Republicans approve of permitless carry for those 21 and up; only 8% of Democrats back the idea.

The poll also covers the COVID-19 vaccine, infrastructure upgrades, and more.