KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Doorbell cameras and dashcams in East Tennessee and several other states captured a stunning meteor streak across the sky in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The bright fireball lit up the sky at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday. The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit which records reports of meteoric phenomena, has received over 70 witness reports from people in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee Virginia and West Virginia.

WATE Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said the meteor was likely a part of the Perseid meteor shower, which is considered one of the most active annual meteor showers and known to produce bright fireballs like the one seen on viewer videos.

While the Perseids are expected to peak around Aug. 12-13, you can often see meteors in the weeks leading up to the peak. The lack of cloud cover in East Tennessee early Wednesday allowed unobstructed views of the meteor.

Did you see the meteor early Wednesday and want to share your photos and videos? Send us an email at newsroom@wate.com.