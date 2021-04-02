Visitation statewide for Tennessee prisons to resume April 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Correction announced Friday it will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities beginning next weekend.

According to the news release, a modified visitation schedule will be implemented on Saturday, April 10.

#ATTENTION Visitation will resume at all prison facilities beginning April 10. Appointments will need to be made in order to participate. We encourage all potential visitors to read the full announcement on our website for more info & instructions. https://t.co/el1gUqn2aS pic.twitter.com/Wrq2wUho7s — Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) April 2, 2021

TDOC suspended visitations in March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. The department said the decision to resume visitation for people age 18 and older is based on community data from the state Department of Health and vaccine administration at each facility.

The following protocols will be put in place to maintain social distancing guidelines:

Visitors will be required to wear masks

Visitors will have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry.

All inmates will be required to wear masks during visits

All inmates will have their temperatures checked prior to entering a visitation gallery.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said in the news release. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”

View additional visitation guidelines on our website prior to your visit.

To schedule a visit, contact the facility of your choice directly. That information is posted below:

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Call: 423-881-6148/423-881-6463 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST)

DeBerry Special Needs Facility

Call: 615-350-3843 (Monday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center

Call: 615-741-4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Call: 731-254-6005 (Monday through Thursday 8-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.)

Call: 731-254-6850 (Thursday from 4-7 p.m.)

Mark Luttrell Transition Center

Call 901-581-8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Morgan County Correctional Complex

Call: 423-346-1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Northeast Correctional Complex

Call: 423-727-3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Northwest Correctional Complex

Call: 731-253-5116/731-253-5277 or 731-253-5130 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

South Central Correctional Facility

Call: 931-676-5346 ext.72205/931-213-2152 (text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

Call: 615-808-0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8-10 a.m., 1-4 p.m.)

Turney Center Industrial Complex

Call: 931-729-7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Site 2: 931-676-2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Call: 731-738-1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Whiteville Correctional Facility

Call: 731-254-9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center

Call 731-738-1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)