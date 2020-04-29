Volkswagen Chattanooga extending shutdown

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Volkswagen Chattanooga announced on Wednesday it is reassessing its plans to restart production and extending its shutdown.
Earlier in March, the plant said it would resume production May 3; however, no new restart date has been set.
Volkswagen says before starting a new start date, the company will look at several different things, including market demand, the status of the outbreak and the readiness of the supplier base.
The factory suspended production March 21.
RELATED: Volkswagen to furlough idled workers in Chattanooga due to coronavirus
WATE 6 On Your Side will keep you posed as we learn more.
