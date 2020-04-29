Volkswagen Chattanooga extending shutdown

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2015 file photo the VW sign of Germany’s car company Volkswagen is displayed at the building of a company’s retailer in, Berlin, Germany. Diesels bought back by Volkswagen during its emissions-cheating scandal are trickling back into the marketplace after being brought up to emissions standards. Bargain hunters may be intrigued by the high fuel economy and refreshed warranties of these fun-to-drive used diesels. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Volkswagen Chattanooga announced on Wednesday it is reassessing its plans to restart production and extending its shutdown.

Earlier in March, the plant said it would resume production May 3; however, no new restart date has been set.

Volkswagen says before starting a new start date, the company will look at several different things, including market demand, the status of the outbreak and the readiness of the supplier base.

The factory suspended production March 21.

