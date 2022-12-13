KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is building anticipation for a snowy winter after they announced that voting has opened to name four snowplows from resident-submitted names.

Back in November, WATE reported that TDOT was accepting names suggestions for their snowplows. On December 13, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi shared that voting had opened for residents to choose from some of the best names submitted.

These names include:

Big Leplowski

Big Orange

BoomBoomPlow

Brinestone Plowboy

Darth Blader

Don’t flurry, be happy

Freeze Slick Mafia

Gatlinbrr

Graceland Growler

Grit & Brine

King Henry

Melton John

MilkNBread

Nashville Plowdators

No More, Mr. Ice Guy!

Reba McEnplower

Rhinestone Plowboy

Sleetwood Mac

Snowlene

Snowletta Lynn

Sweet Child O’ Brine

Tennessee VolunCLEAR

Thaw Enforcement

Tim McThaw

You’re Welcome

In early January, the newly named snowplows will be announced, with each region of the state receiving one of the names to be displayed on a snowplow.

TDOT Regions

“Vote for your favorite Snowplow name.” TDOT’s website reads. “Voting ends Friday, December 30 at 4:30 p.m. The top four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows – one in each region. The winners will be announced in early January.”

To vote for your favorite snowplow name, click here!