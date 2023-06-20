NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some transgender people who received medical care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are alarmed by a letter from the hospital.

The letter reportedly said their medical records have been turned over to the state.

One of the affected families shared the letter from VUMC which indicates the hospital allegedly shared medical records tied to some transgender people, all because of a civil investigation by Tennessee’s Attorney General.

The letter reported the attorney general is investigating VUMC’s billing for transgender medical care to state-sponsored insurance plans. It also said the state requested records from 2018 to the present day; VUMC was reportedly required by law to turn over the records.

VUMC, however, said the attorney general’s office is legally not allowed to share what’s in the records.

News 2 reached out to the office of TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti for comment. His Chief of Staff, Brandon Smith, replied with the following statement:

“We are surprised that VUMC has deliberately chosen to frighten its patients like this. The Office of the Tennessee Attorney General has been investigating potential medical billing fraud by VUMC and certain related providers since September 2022. VUMC began providing patient records to the Office in December 2022. The Office does not publicize fraud investigations to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. The Office maintains patient records in the strictest confidence, as required by law. The investigation is focused solely on VUMC and certain related providers, not patients, as VUMC is well aware.”