Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking found competent for trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Mass shooting suspect Travis Reinking has been found competent by the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute in Nashville.
This clears the way for District Attorney Glenn Funk to present the murder case against Reinking to a grand jury. Funk tells News 2 he filed paperwork on Monday. But the process could take three to six months.
Reinking is accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House on a Sunday morning in April, killing four people and injuring four more.
Reinking was on the run for 30 hours but was captured in some woods near Hobson Pike and Old Hickory Blvd.
