WARNING: If you refuse to go back to work because of health concerns, you could lose unemployment payments

Tennessee

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you decide it’s just not safe to return to work because of coronavirus concerns, you could be disqualified from getting unemployment benefits, the Tennessee Department of Labor warned Monday.

Federal guidelines administered by the state say an individual must be willing and able to work to receive unemployment benefits. Not returning to work when there is available employment may be considered a “refusal of work” and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment benefits, according to a state Department of Labor and Workforce Development news release.

The federal CARES Act provides provisions for individuals who have traditionally been ineligible for state unemployment benefits, but those provisions do not apply to employees apprehensive about returning to work because of health concerns, the release said.
 
Under federal law, workers who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 who can work, and do not qualify for any other unemployment insurance provisions through the state or under the CARES Act, must return to work if called back, the news release said.

The following are the COVID-19 eligibility requirements to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided through the federal CARES Act.

  • Are diagnosed with COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking diagnosis;
  • Have a member of the household who is diagnosed with COVID-19;
  • Are providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;
  • Are the primary caregiver for a child whose school or care facility closed, due to COVID-19;
  • Are unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine, or because advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine, due to COVID-19;
  • Were scheduled to start new employment and cannot reach the workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;
  • Became the major breadwinner because the head of household died from COVID-19;
  • Quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;
  • Had their place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19; or
  • Meet any additional criteria specified by U.S. Secretary of Labor

Employees and employers can find answers to commonly asked questions about returning to work on the department’s website, www.tn.gov/workforce.

Employers will also find a “refusal to work form” on the website. They can use this form to notify the Department of an employee’s refusal to return the work. The department will investigate the claim to determine if the employee is no longer eligible for unemployment benefits because they are able and available to earn income.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

