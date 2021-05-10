Warren County principal dies after collapsing at baseball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Warren County community is mourning the loss of its middle school principal after he passed away while serving as an umpire at a baseball game.

Warren County Middle School reported its principal Gerald Tidwell collapsed at the game and died Saturday.

Our hearts are broken. Yesterday our Principal, Mr. Gerald Tidwell, passed away after collapsing while umpiring a baseball game. Please remember our students and staff in the days to come. We would also like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Tidwell’s wife, Valerie, and his sons, Jordan and Daniel. We love you Mr. Tidwell. Until we meet again…. Warren County Middle School

Tidwell died on the field during a district baseball game, according to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

“This has been devastating and so surreal. These moments remind us how sacred life is and how unimportant the sporting events we oversee are in the big scheme of things,” TSSAA Director Bernard Childress in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out the the Tidwell family. We are keeping our focus on God knowing that He will see them through this.”

North Sumner Elementary in Bethpage said in a remembrance post that Mr. Tidwell suffered a heart attack.

No additional information was immediately released.