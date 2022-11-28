MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes.

In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. Keith Cannon said he sat in disbelief watching the video on his phone as at least 20 thieves almost stripped his store bare.

Watch the full video in the player below.

“When the alarm is triggered, it will come to my phone. So I could watch all these cameras from my phone,” he said. “They just kept coming in, coming in, one after another. I was like, ‘This (expletive) ain’t gonna stop.'”

It took the thieves just three and a half minutes to wipe the shelves and clear the wall. A pile of 50 or so mismatched sneakers was all that was left behind.

“It happens so frequently, I’m not even surprised,” Cannon said.

He said this is the fourth break-in at the shoe store since it opened back in March. The last one, he said, happened in the last few weeks.

“This one hurt a bit because we were literally coming off a burglary not even a month ago,” Cannon said. “So we started building, we started trying to build up fast for the holidays and we finally got it where it needed to be and they took it from us.”

According to the Memphis Police Department, the thieves loaded multiple cars and got away with more than $100,000 in inventory. However, Cannon said it’s not the merchandise he’s concerned about.

“We had a toy drive. We were trying to give away toys for unfortunate kids for the holidays, and they stole those. So that’s what hurt the most,” he said.

Cannon said this just motivates him to be a positive mentor in the community. He wants kids to know there is an opportunity for them if they steer away from crime and stay on the right track.

He said he would have been a mentor for the thieves if given the chance.

“You don’t have to steal from nobody. You don’t have to rob and take. I came down here with nothing. Y’all could have asked me how to get this, how to build something. I would have taught them, free of charge,” he said.

Even though the thieves stole their inventory, Cannon said they can’t steal the holiday spirit, which is why he will now work to restock and replace the boxes of toys before the holidays.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money to replace all of the gifts for the children. If you would like to donate, click here.