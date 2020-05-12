Breaking News
Tennessee Pandemic: Coronavirus deaths up 14 while cases rise by 567
Live Now
Gov. Bill Lee gives press briefing on state’s coronavirus response

WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee’s coronavirus update

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives an update on the state’s efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and reopen the economy.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter