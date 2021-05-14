WATCH: Megan Boswell’s court appearance reset to September 30

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell will now appear in court on September 30.

Megan Boswell appeared over video for a hearing on Friday, May 14, according to the Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk.

You can watch the full court appearance in the video below:

The court clerk said no new motions or charges were brought to the court on Friday.

Judge Jim Goodwin said Boswell’s September 30 hearing is set to start at 9 a.m.

Boswell is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell. She is facing charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and more.

Megan Boswell’s next court date is September 30.



Attorneys tell us they are waiting on two forensic lab results from the TBI to be returned.



Sullivan Co. DAG Barry Staubus says they are still working to go to trial. He does not know when that will be. — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) May 14, 2021

In January 2021, state prosecutors announced they were seeking the enhanced punishment of life imprisonment without parole for Boswell.