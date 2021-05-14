WATCH: Megan Boswell’s court appearance reset to September 30

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell will now appear in court on September 30.

Megan Boswell appeared over video for a hearing on Friday, May 14, according to the Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk.

You can watch the full court appearance in the video below:

The court clerk said no new motions or charges were brought to the court on Friday.

Judge Jim Goodwin said Boswell’s September 30 hearing is set to start at 9 a.m.

Boswell is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell. She is facing charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and more.

In January 2021, state prosecutors announced they were seeking the enhanced punishment of life imprisonment without parole for Boswell.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter