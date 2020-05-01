WATCH: Tennessee COVID-19 Town Hall meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Miss the statewide televised COVID-19 Town Hall on Thursday night? Here’s the video so you can catch up. The Town Hall aired on WATE-TV and streamed on WATE.com as well as on other stations across the state.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak
- MTSU will resume on-campus classes in the fall with COVID-19 preparations
- Athens nursing home says 17 more employees have tested positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Knoxville retail stores prep for reopening day after weeks of closure
- Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity
- Beloved teacher dies of coronavirus after she was twice denied testing, family says
- Douglas-Cherokee expands program for senior meals
- Nashville-based company prepares to submit total antibody test for FDA approval
- Tennessee governor, President Trump announce new measures to combat coronavirus in nursing homes
- Whole Foods to give free masks to all customers
- TN Tourism: Pigeon Forge reopening, but no quick fix
- Losses mount from 6-week park closure