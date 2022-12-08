KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 75,000 rainbow trout will be released into Tennessee waters through March.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. The agency said the program stocks ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state with rainbow trout while water temperatures are cold. The program is meant to offer “close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.” It is also a “great opportunity” to introduce people to fishing.

“The winter trout stocking program provides family-friendly fishing opportunities in areas where there are only few or no other trout fisheries,” said Brandon Simcox, TWRA Trout Program Coordinator. “TWRA is excited to bring these unique opportunities to various communities across the state for people to enjoy.”

The places where the trout will be stocked include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions. The fish will average 10 inches in length. TWRA shared that the daily creel limit is seven, however, there is no limit on size. The agency also reminds people that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

More than 40 locations, including Fountain City Lake, Greenbelt Lake and Oneida City Park, will be stocked during this year’s winter trout stocking program. The full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website. TWRA adds that the dates are subject to change.